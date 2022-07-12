Cowen Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,253,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.