Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $728.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $725.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

