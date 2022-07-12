Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.