Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $353.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.38 and a 200-day moving average of $392.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

