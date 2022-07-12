Crewe Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

