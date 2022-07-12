Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.