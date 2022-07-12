Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $560,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

