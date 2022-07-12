Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $336,161,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

