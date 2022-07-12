Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.