Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $484,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

