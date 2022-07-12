CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CRH were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 26.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($56.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

