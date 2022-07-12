Critical Contrast: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stryve Foods and Very Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $30.08 million 0.79 -$31.99 million ($1.56) -0.60 Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -139.13% -76.03% Very Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stryve Foods and Very Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00 Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 573.76%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats Very Good Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Very Good Food Company Profile

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

