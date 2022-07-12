Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $243.00

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

