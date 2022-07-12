Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.67. 17,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

