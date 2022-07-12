CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 7.6%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 4,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 361,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 180,022 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

