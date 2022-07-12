Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $533,200.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CGEM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,242. The company has a market cap of $613.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

