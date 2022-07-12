CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lessened by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

