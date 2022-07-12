Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires Shares of 841 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.