Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys New Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.69.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

