Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 327,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

