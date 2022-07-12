Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $225.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.22.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.