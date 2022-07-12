Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $880,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.