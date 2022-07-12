Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $880,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

