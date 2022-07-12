Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New $9.23 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. S&P Global makes up about 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $353.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.75 and a 200-day moving average of $383.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.