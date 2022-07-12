CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.11 on Friday. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
