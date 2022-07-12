DA Davidson Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $12.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.43. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.55. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $404.53 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

