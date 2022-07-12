DAOventures Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,092.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $122,085.11 and approximately $8,092.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008149 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

