Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.79

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 32525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

