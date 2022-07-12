DeFine (DFA) Price Hits $0.16

DeFine (DFA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFine has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFine has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.