DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (DHV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $454,125.51 and $84,908.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00104257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

