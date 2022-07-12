DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 31,712 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $186,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after purchasing an additional 511,766 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 407,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.52. 25,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.