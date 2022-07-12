DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Salesforce worth $341,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.53. 189,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,643. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 162.71, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

