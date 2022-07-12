DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,169,701 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $125,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 527,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

