DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,434,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,680 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 98,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 159,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
