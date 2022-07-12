DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $142.62 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $142,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

