DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $148.65 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Lam Research worth $148,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.67. 10,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.04. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

