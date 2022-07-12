DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $154.90 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,387 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $154,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

AMAT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. 108,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

