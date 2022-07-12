DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $168.60 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $168,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 37,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

