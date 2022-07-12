DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $193.58 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $193,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $498.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.53 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

