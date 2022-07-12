DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $485.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,404 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.21% of Cisco Systems worth $485,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

CSCO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.