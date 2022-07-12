DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $209,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.08. 6,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,941. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

