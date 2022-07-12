DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $186,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,709. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

