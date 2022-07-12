DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 223,684 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 223,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $226,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 569,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

