DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,495,456 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,701,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,495,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.25% of UBS Group worth $173,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,285,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 66,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

