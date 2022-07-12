DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,044 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $305,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.45. 47,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,213. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

