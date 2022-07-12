Depth Token Price Hits $0.0000 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $17,463.50 and $41.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

