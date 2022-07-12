Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.00) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.20) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.50) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.27 ($5.27) on Friday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($16.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.04.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.