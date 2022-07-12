Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €23.36 ($23.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.59 and a 200 day moving average of €27.10. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($100.70).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

