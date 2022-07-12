DigitalBits Trading Up 31.5% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $51.51 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00208376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001105 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00553224 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.