Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$79.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$36.61 on Thursday. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$32.35 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -62.05.

In other Docebo news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta bought 1,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

