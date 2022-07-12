DOGGY 24-Hour Volume Tops $347,426.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $347,426.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00109878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,393,947 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

